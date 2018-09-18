Myrianna Urra – Hialeah Hospital

Myrianna Urra is the director of case management at Hialeah Hospital. She joined Hialeah Hospital in 2015. Myrianna provides administrative structure and support to coordinate and lead services provided by the case management department. Myrianna promotes and maintains relations with patients and their families to facilitate an optimal patient experience. She also works with the community providers for effective and seamless transitions of care. Myrianna received her Bachelors in nursing from Excelsior College. She became a registered nurse in 2001. She also attended Miami-Dade College. In 2015, she received the Hialeah Hospital Director of the Year award from the Supportive Services category. In her spare time, she loves to spend time with her family.

