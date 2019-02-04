New city rule boosts local jobs and economic development for Doral, by Doral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As Doral Vice Mayor, Claudia Mariaca recently sponsored an Ordinance “Hiring Preference for Procured Projects,” focusing on stimulating business for local companies and boosting job opportunities for Doral residents. Approved by the city mayor and council, this municipal initiative will implement preferential guidelines to bidders that are awarded contracts from the city.

The regulation stipulates the following requirements:

• Contractors must make an effort to dedicate a minimum of 10 percent of the contact costs to employ Doral residents.

• Contractors awarded $1-5 million for a job, need to develop at least one job fair in Doral.

• Contractors awarded above $5 million for a job, need to develop at least two job fair in Doral.

• Contractors must utilize local businesses for 2.5 percent of the total bid.

• Contractors may utilize Career Source or any other third party to verify and certify compliance.

“I am honored to support Vice Mayor Mariaca on this very important workforce ordinance for the residents of the City of Doral,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who represents Doral.

“When this ordinance passed in Miami-Dade County in 2012, the unemployment rate dropped, so I know that it can really make a difference in the lives of our residents.”

Giovanny Pereyra, a small business owner in Doral, said, “I believe this is the type of support we need from our local leaders to grow local businesses and strengthen our city. This administration has definitely gotten us back on track, especially in transparency and effectiveness. I am proud to work, live and play in Doral.”

Other local governments such as Miami, Homestead, and Miami-Dade County, have implemented similar rules to benefit their own residents and businesses.