Novecento Doral Grand Opening!

By: Community News |December 28, 2018

Thursday, January 24th, 2019 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Please Register Using the Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efuoc7su827ea2ee&llr=niazh9cab

Please join us as we celebrate the
Grand Opening / Ribbon Cutting of Novecento Doral!

Doral’s newest Argentinean dining destination.

Don’t miss out on the fun and the delicious Argentinian food. Bring your friends and family to try out mouthwatering steaks!

“Novecento is an iconic and a beloved brand, so our vision is not to redefine but to revitalize it. We think loyal fans will be happy with what we have in store and new guests will find much to love,” says Aliosha Stern, SuViche Hospitality Group founder.

Enjoy complimentary bites, cocktails and live entertainment. We hope to see you there!

Location:

CityPlace Doral

3450 NW 83rd Avenue, Suite 137 
Doral, FL 33122

https://www.novecento.com/

Contact:

David Palomino
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
david@doralchamber.com

(305) 477-7600

