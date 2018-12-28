Thursday, January 24th, 2019 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Please Register Using the Link Below:
http://events.r20.
Please join us as we celebrate the
Grand Opening / Ribbon Cutting of Novecento Doral!
Doral’s newest Argentinean dining destination.
Don’t miss out on the fun and the delicious Argentinian food. Bring your friends and family to try out mouthwatering steaks!
“Novecento is an iconic and a beloved brand, so our vision is not to redefine but to revitalize it. We think loyal fans will be happy with what we have in store and new guests will find much to love,” says Aliosha Stern, SuViche Hospitality Group founder.
Enjoy complimentary bites, cocktails and live entertainment. We hope to see you there!
Location:
CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 83rd Avenue, Suite 137
Doral, FL 33122
Contact:
David Palomino
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
david@doralchamber.com
(305) 477-7600
When
Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM EST
Add to Calendar
Where
Novecento Doral
3450 NW 83 AVE Suite 137
Doral, Florida 33122
Driving Directions
Contact
David Palomino
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
(305) 477-7600
david@doralchamber.com
Please Register Using the Link Below:
http://events.r20.
Be the first to comment on "Novecento Doral Grand Opening!"