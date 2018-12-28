Novecento Doral Grand Opening!

Thursday, January 24th, 2019 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Please Register Using the Link Below:

http://events.r20. constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07efuoc7su827ea2ee&llr= niazh9cab

Please join us as we celebrate the

Grand Opening / Ribbon Cutting of Novecento Doral!

Doral’s newest Argentinean dining destination.

Don’t miss out on the fun and the delicious Argentinian food. Bring your friends and family to try out mouthwatering steaks!

“Novecento is an iconic and a beloved brand, so our vision is not to redefine but to revitalize it. We think loyal fans will be happy with what we have in store and new guests will find much to love,” says Aliosha Stern, SuViche Hospitality Group founder.

Enjoy complimentary bites, cocktails and live entertainment. We hope to see you there!

Location:

CityPlace Doral

3450 NW 83rd Avenue, Suite 137

Doral, FL 33122

https://www.novecento.com/

Contact:

David Palomino

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

david@doralchamber.com

(305) 477-7600

When

Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM EST

Add to Calendar

Where

Novecento Doral

3450 NW 83 AVE Suite 137

Doral, Florida 33122

Driving Directions

Contact

David Palomino

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

(305) 477-7600

david@doralchamber.com

