Nursing Shortage in Florida on the Rise

The nursing shortage challenging healthcare systems across the country will continue to impact hospital margins for the next three to four years, according to the latest report from Moody’s Investor Service. [1] By 2025, the Florida Center for Nursing also predicts a nursing shortage in Florida of over 50,000. [2]

The need for nurses, particularly in Florida, Georgia,Texas, and California, will be greatest, per the report. [1] These states are not only expected to experience some of the highest population growth and an increasing average age in the United States, but also the lowest number of nurses entering the workforce by 2030, Healthcare Finance News reported. [3]

To address the growing nursing shortage in Florida, Los Angeles-based West Coast University (WCU), which opened its first campus in Miami in 2014, continues to make the education and advancement of nurses their top priority.

“WCU’s objective is to help prepare our students for a career in healthcare that is responsive to the demands of those in the communities we serve, as well as those around the globe,” said Dr. Claudette Spalding, Dean of Nursing at WCU’s Miami campus. “We strive to help each student grow professionally and personally, becoming highly skilled nurse professionals and leaders.”

WCU brings a unique student-centric approach to healthcare education that supports its mission of providing students with the tools and learning environment necessary to ensure graduates are prepared to enter the healthcare community as leaders in their field.

Through accelerated programs and services, WCU is able to encourage students to pursue a rewarding career in nursing by providing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, approved by the Florida Board of Nursing, in as little as 39 months through a concentrated curriculum.

Nurses are needed more now than ever. At WCU, future nurses are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to help bridge the gap between the shortage of nurses affecting the state of Florida.

West Coast University is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) – 985 Atlantic Avenue, #100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510-748-9001, www.wascsenior.org .

West Coast University’s nursing programs are programmatically accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 530, Washington, DC 20036, 202- 887-6791, www.aacn.nche.edu/CCNE/reports/accprog.asp .

For graduation rates, median debt of graduates completing these programs and other important information, visit westcoastuniversity.edu/disclosures.

