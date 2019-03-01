Palmetto General Hospital Celebrates Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

Palmetto General Hospital participated in the American Heart Association’s congenital heart defect week efforts to raise awareness for congenital heart defects.

Volunteers from around the country knitted red hats for the new babies born at the hospital. While celebrating the birth of these babies, these caps also help the American Heart Association celebrate American Heart Month.

The red hat campaign is aimed at helping to create awareness for the number one birth defect in the United States, which is congenital heart defects.