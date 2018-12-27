Palmetto General Hospital partnered with Centro Matre and the Salvation Army to gather up toys for boys and girls who are in need this holiday season.
“We wanted to show our love and support to those children in our community who need it most to ensure they have a nice holiday season,” said Ana Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto General Hospital.
The toys will be divided amongst many families in need throughout out the community.
Be the first to comment on "Palmetto General Hospital Donates Toys to the Community"