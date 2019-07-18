Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmetto General Hospital Earns Top Grade in Patient Safety from The Leapfrog Group

By: Community News |July 18, 2019

 

Palmetto General Hospital  received an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Safety Score, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“This rating recognizes our continuous commitment to placing safety at the forefront of our patients’ care,” said Ana Mederos, Chief Executive Officer, Palmetto General Hospital.

