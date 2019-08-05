Palmetto General Hospital Earns Top Grade in Patient Safety

Palmetto General Hospital was recognized with an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Safety Score, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“This rating recognizes our continuous commitment to placing safety at the forefront of our patients’ care,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital.

About Palmetto General Hospital

Part of Tenet’s Miami-Dade/Broward Health Network, Palmetto General Hospital, is located at 2001 W. 68 St., in Hialeah. It is a 368-bed acute care hospital offering a broad range of services, including adult and pediatric emergency rooms, maternity, mental health, cancer center, hyperbaric, wound care, sleep disorders center, and a cardiac and vascular program that includes both medical and surgical services – and much more.

To contact a patient advocate, call 305-823-5000. Also, for information, visit www.palmettogeneral.com.