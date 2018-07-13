Palmetto General Hospital Named to Tenet Healthcare’s 2018 Circle of Excellence

Hospital achieves prestigious accolade 2 years in a row

Palmetto General Hospital achieves high honors from its parent company by being named to Tenet Healthcare’s prestigious 2018 Circle of Excellence. Palmetto General Hospital earned this recognition by excelling in both clinical and operational performance over the past year.

“The Circle of Excellence Award recognizes all-around excellence and Palmetto General Hospital exceeded the most important aspects of the care we provide. Hospitals that deliver these results have a profound impact on the community and people that they serve by providing the very best in high quality care and service,” said Eric Evans, Tenet’s president of Hospital Operations.

Palmetto General Hospital was one of six Tenet hospitals to be recognized with a Circle of Excellence Award for 2018.

“This accolade recognizes the efforts of every employee and physician in our hospital, and our collective commitment to providing our community with high quality care,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital. “On behalf of our entire administrative team, we are so proud to accept this award for the second year in a row that truly signifies excellence in healthcare.”