Palmetto General Hospital Names Physician of the Month

Palmetto General Hospital proudly honors cardiology physician, Dr. Raul Alonso, as the hospital’s Physician of the Month. Dr. Alonso was nominated because his colleagues describe him as highly engaged and he is beloved by both staff and patients. Dr. Alonso was presented with a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients. “We congratulate Dr. Alonso for being the Physician of the Month. He is a team player who always goes the extra mile for his patients,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.

