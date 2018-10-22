Palmetto General Hospital Names Physician of the Month

Palmetto General Hospital proudly honors neurosurgeon, Dr. Jose Valero, as the hospital’s Physician of the Month for the month of September.

Dr. Valero was nominated because his colleagues describe him as extremely professional, they say he is an expert in his field. Dr. Valero was presented with a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients.

“We congratulate Dr. Valero for being the Physician of the Month. He always leads by example,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.