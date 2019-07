Palmetto General Hospital proudly honors Dr. Iian Rzadkowolsky – Raoli, interventional radiologist, as the hospital’s Physician of the Month. Dr. Raoli was nominated because his colleagues describe him as highly engaged, and he is beloved by both staff and patients. Dr. Raoli is being recognized for his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients and the hospital staff.

