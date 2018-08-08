Palmetto General Hospital Participates in Back to School Drive

Palmetto General Hospital partnered with Westland Mall on the back to school event. Nurses from maternity and pediatrics handed backpacks to all the children that are getting ready for the 2018 – 2019 school year and educated members of our community on all the services we have to offer. “We are committed to the health and wellness of our community, and this was a great way to further our mission,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.

