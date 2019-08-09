Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmetto General Hospital to Host Open House Hiring Event

By: Community News |August 9, 2019

Tuesday August 27, – 7:30am – 1pm

WHAT:  Join us for our open house hiring event. We are hiring full time, part time and per-diem positions for experienced registered nurses with at least one year of step down, critical care and perioperative experience in a hospital setting.  To learn more, or to RSVP, please e-mail brittangela.williams@tenethealth.com. Palmetto General Hospital appreciates the unique personal and professional qualities essential to superior nursing. We value people who deliver excellent care with compassion. Our nursing team values the dedication to patient care, spirit of inclusion, teamwork and real advancement opportunities available at Palmetto General Hospital. Service, excellence, every patient every day.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 27,  2019

WHERE: Palmetto General Hospital Rooms CC3 and CC4 – 2001 W 68th Street Hialeah, Florida 33016

