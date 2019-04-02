‘Pearls of Wisdom’ in celebration of CIS’s 30th anniversary fundraiser

This year’s Communities In Schools of Miami’s annual fundraising event takes place April 6, 5-8 p.m., at the Intercontinental at Doral Miami is particularly special this year as it is also the organization’s 30th Anniversary. With a theme of “Pearls of Wisdom,” the event’s proceeds will provide needed support services to over 8,000 students.

“Pearls of Wisdom” is a family event featuring a buffet, live music, activities for kids and adults, auctions, and cash bar. In addition, there will be performances by local students who are supported by CIS Miami, as well as guests speakers who will talk about how the organization has impacted them.

With Publix being the lead sponsor for the event this year, other sponsors include City National Bank, Popular Bank, Lehman, Kaufman Rossin, Richard Jacobs, Stuzin Family Foundation, and Mercedes Benz – all serving to help CIS Miami remain a positive influence in the local community.

Ticket prices are $75 for adults and $30 for children under 12. Attire is pearl-colored casual.

About CIS:

Communities In Schools of Miami surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school. Through a school-based coordinator, CIS connects students and their families to needed community resources, and provides comprehensive wrap-around services including mentoring, tutoring, life skills development, case management, counseling, job readiness and more.

CIS of Miami serves more than 20,000 students each year and is an affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, whose model has been proven to both increase on-time graduation rates and reduce dropout rates. For more information visit www.cismiami.org.

For information, call 305-252-5444 or visit http://cismiami.org/annualfundraiser.html. Intercontinental at Doral Miami is located at 2505 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL