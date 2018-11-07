Designed to engage, educate and embrace local charitable giving in The City of Doral and The Greater Doral area, “Philanthropy In Doral: The New Frontier in Giving”, presented by The Business Forum Group at Doral, will showcase the initiative on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 7am-10am at The InterContinental at Doral Miami. The launch event will feature keynote speaker Maria C. Alonso, President/CEO of United Way of Miami- Dade and expert panelists including Ana VeigaMilton, President Jose Milton Foundation, Javier Alberto Souto, President/CEO of The Miami Foundation and Carlos Martinez, President/CEO of United Home Care. Tickets are $35 per person.

“Philanthropy In Doral: The New Frontier in Giving” is the launch of a series of programs/initiatives to promote the benefits of giving and how it can positively impact local residents and enhance economic development – thus developing a new philanthropic culture in Doral and its surrounding areas.

The Business Forum Group at Doral, an organization whose goal is to bring unity to the business community in Doral by promoting economic development & the growth of entrepreneurship is led by Pete De La Torre, a Business Development & Leadership Specialist, Motivational Speaker and Award-Winning Business Radio Talk Show Host known as “The Voice of Business in South Florida”. De La Torre has an impressive and successful background in several key industry sectors; International Trade, Financial Services, Economic Development, Corporate Training and Media.

To register for Philanthropy In Doral: The New Frontier in Giving, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/philanthropy-in-doral-the-new-frontier-in-giving-tickets- 51381728132?aff=eac2. For more information on The Business Forum Group at Doral please visit: www.doralbizforum.com.

