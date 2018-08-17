Power Business Luncheon: “Recognizing the City of Doral’s Media Power Players”

September 12th, 2018 | 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

http://events.r20. constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07efm4k0c4b95b6fee&llr= niazh9cab

Angelo Elia and the Doral Chamber of Commerce invites you to the DCC Business Networking Luncheon Event at Cityplace Doral. Join us for lunch from 11:30AM – 1:30PM, while networking with over dozens of professionals!

The DCC Business Networking Luncheon Event is a Doral Chamber of Commerce event. The primary purpose is to exchange qualified business referrals between its members and to help businesses grow through practical networking.

Sample your way through Italy!

Limited Seating! Make sure you register to secure your spot!

Come celebrate this GREAT success in Miami economy and help us honor the media that has helped us become such a powerful source of income for our community!

DCC Members*: $27

Non-Members & Guests: $37

*Members Please Call for Your Membership Promo Code (305) 477-7600

Location:

3535 NW 83rd Ave.

Doral, FL. 33122

Contact:

Cristina Sarmiento

305 799 4209

cristina@doralchamber.com

