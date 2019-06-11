Prime Group hosts state senate candidate Anna Hochkammer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Doral-based businessmen Roger Paredes and Omar Zambrano of Prime Group Holdings hosted Florida State Senate Candidate Anna Hochkammer on May 28 at an after-work reception for the local air-cargo logistics community west of Miami International Airport.

Presently serving as vice mayor of the Village of Pinecrest, Hochkammer is now campaigning in the race for Senate Seat 39. Host committee members also included The Corradino Group, Galleria Farms, Floral Express Inc., The Honorable Mara Zapata, and Bill Kress of Kress Communications.

Attended by about 50 members of the local community, guests, and volunteers, the event took place at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market in Downtown Doral.

The Democratic candidate shared with the crowd what she sees as her focus as a state Senator. “The state of public education and the constant attacks by the Legislature, and lack of real funding and opportunity is of great concern keeps me up at night,” Hochkammer said.

“I know the only place I can make a real difference in the lives of children and families in Florida is in Tallahassee. I am excited about the journey ahead to represent the wonderfully diverse and vibrant communities that make up District 39.”

Hochkammer graduated from Northwestern before moving to Ecuador to obtain a Master’s in Spanish Literature. She remained there for 15 years after meeting her husband and having three children.

Since returning to the U.S. in 2009 and establishing their home on Pinecrest, she got to work in the local civic scene serving as PTA President of Palmetto High School and being elected to the Pinecrest Village Council in 2016.