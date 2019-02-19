Race by David Mamet A timely story of power and justice

Multiple award-winning playwright/director David Mamet tackles America’s most controversial topic in a provocative new tale of sex, guilt, and bold accusations. Two lawyers find themselves defending a wealthy white executive charged with raping a black woman. When a new legal assistant gets involved in the case, the opinions that boil beneath explode to the surface. When David Mamet turns the spotlight on what we think but can’t say, dangerous truths are revealed, and no punches are spared.

Main Street Players presents David Mamet’s RACE, directed by Lowell Williams and starring Christopher Dreeson, Keith Oliver, Brian McCormack, and Trittney Huzzie. The show explores the subject that we can’t stop talking about in America. Race, gender, sex, and the criminal justice system collide in this riveting play. A firm made up of three lawyers, two black and one white, is offered the chance to defend a wealthy white man charged with a crime against a young black woman. As Mamet himself analyzes, “It is a play about lies”, with crackling dialogue that exposes the lies that we tell each other and ourselves. Warning: This play contains strong language and mature subject matter. RACE runs February 22 – March 17. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, seniors, (65+) and military personnel. Theatre League/Industry $20 with i.d. at the door only. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes prior to showtime. Main Street Playhouse 6766 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014 305-558-3737

