Republican Women host rally for Americans opposing socialism

The Federation of Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) are organizing a rally to take place in the face of 20 candidates set to participate in the first Democratic National Committee debates, June 26-27, in downtown Miami.

As a political organization, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, while focusing on informing the electorate through education and activities, supporting campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public.

The organization is billing the event as a “Rally for Americans Opposing the Wave of Socialism in the 2020 Presidential Campaign.” It will include members of the FRWND, prominent local Republican leaders such as former Mayor of Hialeah Julio Martinez, and interested parties from across South Florida who wish to join in.

For start times and gathering point information, visit www.frwnd.org 0r call 786-265-9990.