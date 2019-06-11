Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Republican Women host rally for Americans opposing socialism

TOPICS:

By: Bill Kress |June 11, 2019

Republican Women host rally for Americans opposing socialism

FRWND Executive Board members (l to r) Maite Bocanegra, Maricel Cobitz, Ada Fennell, and Jane Muir.

The Federation of Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) are organizing a rally to take place in the face of 20 candidates set to participate in the first Democratic National Committee debates, June 26-27, in downtown Miami.

As a political organization, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, while focusing on informing the electorate through education and activities, supporting campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public.

The organization is billing the event as a “Rally for Americans Opposing the Wave of Socialism in the 2020 Presidential Campaign.” It will include members of the FRWND, prominent local Republican leaders such as former Mayor of Hialeah Julio Martinez, and interested parties from across South Florida who wish to join in.

For start times and gathering point information, visit www.frwnd.org 0r call 786-265-9990.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress, President of Kress Communications, is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is an award-winning public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and a prolific social mediologist. Reach Bill at bill@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

Be the first to comment on "Republican Women host rally for Americans opposing socialism"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*