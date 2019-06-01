Rogers Behavioral Health fills need for bilingual care at new Blue Lagoon facility

Rogers Behavioral Health, a leading nationwide, provider of behavioral health services, has expanding its presence in the state of Florida with a new clinic in Miami’s Blue Lagoon corporate park.

Now with locations in seven states, including a clinic in Tampa that opened in 2014, the Wisconsin-based not-for-profit is also the latest member to join the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

The Miami clinic currently offers treatment options for children, teens, and adults challenged by obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and mental-health challenges in general.

To officially celebrate the opening, Rogers hosted a grand opening last month at which dozens of South Florida mental health clinicians and professionals, and community leaders joined the Rogers’ Miami team and executive leadership.

Recognizing the diverse South Florida population, Rogers is committed to not only offering bilingual English-Spanish treatment, but to ensuring that staff members understand the variety of cultures present and are attune to effectively communicate with and supporting the population of patients, families, and caregivers here.

Rogers offers some of the most comprehensive programs for OCD and depression in the country, the two most common mental health issues. Leaders in psychiatry and psychology across the Rogers system treat more patients daily for OCD than any other behavioral health provider, and FOCUS programs offer clinically-effective treatment of depression, bipolar disorder and other mood disorders.

Bienvenido a Miami

Rogers’ new Miami location offers specialized services for patients in need of the next-level of outpatient care. All patients have access to a board-certified psychiatrist and a multidisciplinary team of mental health experts. Partial hospitalization programs (PHP) will be available, and intensive outpatient programs will be added following the opening event.

In addition, Rogers plans to offer Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS, cutting-edge treatment major depressive disorder and OCD and anxiety. Additional programs are also being considered for addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other behavioral health conditions based on community need.

“The need in South Florida is great for the type of specialized behavioral health services we offer,” says Pat Hammer, CEO and president of Rogers Behavioral Health. “Offering more convenient access to this type of care as a complement to existing local services really makes a difference for the people we serve.”

Behavioral disorders in general, across multiple cultures, are often associated with stigma and shame. In addition to bilingual treatment, Rogers is committed to working through the obstacles that arise out of the experience of mental health challenges and working to assist all communities in utilizing the strengths and values within their unique cultures to overcome and heal from any mental health challenges.

In his remarks at the event, GMCC President and CEO Alfred Sanchez expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Rogers Behavioral Health for making the chamber a partner during this exciting period of growth era for the organization.

“On behalf of the entire Chamber, we are gratified to welcome such a forward-thinking enterprise as Rogers into our community – while marking the beginning of a long and promising partnership. I know that we are going to work together for the well-being of the residents of this community,” he said.

About Rogers

As a private, not-for-profit provider, Rogers Behavioral Health is nationally recognized for its specialized psychiatry and addiction services. Anchored by the main campus in Oconomowoc, Wisc., Rogers offers a full range of evidence-based treatment for adults, children and adolescents.

For information, call 844-468-9696. To request a free screening, visit rogersbh.org/screening-request. For general info, visit rogersbh.org.