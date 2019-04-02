Search and ye shall find – at the Doral Chamber

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Find one of the best Search Engine Optimization (SEO) training courses in all of South Florida at the Doral Chamber of Commerce. This comprehensive live training course by a seasoned professional instructor takes place April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As a result of this class, previous class participants report they were able to boost their traffic from Google, and walk out of the classroom with real and practical SEO strategies. SEO is the process of getting online traffic from free/organic listings in search engines.

“Distinguishing your company from competitors on the web and learning how to proactively increase your market is essential in today’s business environment,” says Manny Sarmiento, President and CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

Serving as class instructor, Sarmiento also explains what exactly SEO is and how it serves to improve your Google or other Search Engine rankings through keywords and statistics designed for your business.

He notes that class attendees will dramatically improve their SEO results with what they will learn in this seminar including:

• Full beginners guide to SEO

• Trends and Ways to increase your online visibility

• How usability, experience and content affect your Google Search Ranking

• Useful plugins and web design tricks that will improve your overall SEO score

• The importance of content and image optimization

• Save thousands by learning to in-house SEO

• How to incorporate Social Media Marketing strategies with your SEO strategies for maximum search engine rankings

• How to align SEO with overall business strategies

• How to find the keywords your business needs

Who should attend this seminar? Sarmiento explains that those who will sand to benefit most include: online marketers, marketing executives, web developers, product managers and Brand Managers, IT programmers, business owners, business and marketing consultants, and professional public relations practitioners.

This is a live training in which the participants can count on the SEO specialist to answer all their doubts, questions, and concerns – during and after the event.

The April 16 class starts at 8:30 a.m. with a half hour networking and check-in session; and continues with SEO Training between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Fee for the class is $97 (value price $197), while Doral members attend for free, by calling in advance to obtain the complimentary promo code.

Manny Sarmiento is the CEO and Founder of New Media, New Marketing, Inc., an Internet and Social Media Marketing consulting, outsourcing and education company, since 2009. New Media, New Marketing, Inc. is the only internet marketing company with practical programs including Social Media University, outsourcing education, and Social Media Certification.

Sarmiento has been teaching Web Optimization, Search Engine Optimization SEO, Social Media, Marketing, WordPress, and other high-demand marketing and business skills since 2007.

For information contact Carmen Lopez by calling 305-477-7600 or via email at carmen@doralchamber.com. Register directly at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efv04wqx847146cd&llr=niazh9cab

The Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Center is located at 2900 NW 112 Ave., Unit 1, Doral, FL 33172