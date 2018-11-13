Social Media Marketing (SMM) Mastery Basic & Advanced Strategies

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Please Register At The Link Below: http://events.r20. constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07efi8063id784c975&llr= niazh9cab

Take advantage of the rise of Social Media

Learn Why Social Media is NOT Working for Your Business

This Social Media Marketing course is meant not just for business owners, managers and entrepreneurs but for anyone who are looking for ways to effectively market their business and achieve positive Return On Investment (ROI). Whether you have prior experience or not, this course will educate you on practical usage of Social Media Marketing tools such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and others. If you are looking to grow your business this course is for you!

Learn to implement a practical Social Media Marketing Strategy that provides positive Return On Investment (ROI) for Small, Medium and Large businesses, Entrepreneurs, Fra nchisees, and Local Business owners.

Students will be able to immediately launch successful Social Media Campaings by applying proprietary formulas such as G.A.S. and C.C.E., conducting Marketing Analysis with adwords and selecting the appropriate platform for your business, along with understanding Social Media M-Levels and how it applies to the implementation of practical Social Media Marketing strategies. Students will learn conventional Social Media tools along with non-conventional but powerful ones!

You should place a hold on all your Social Media Marketing spending until you take this course. Prepare an Excel spreadsheet and list all of your Social Media Marketing accounts, including logins and passwords.

Understand why you must start using Social Media Marketing. Participants will learn what is Social Media Marketing (SMM), and the following tools:

Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, YouTube, Blogs, Google+, and others.

This is a practical course with proven Social Media Strategies. Not a sales pitch!

Manny Sarmiento is a Social Media Marketing Specialist and has conducted over300 seminars in Social Media Marketing, Web 2.0, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Press Release and Relationship marketing. He is the President and CEO of New Media, New Marketing, Inc. and the President and CEO of Doral Chamber of Commerce.

Don’t miss this information-filled seminar! LIMITED SEATING!

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Registration

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Seminar

Fee: $97 – FREE for Doral Chamber of Commerce Members

Sponsored by The Doral Chamber of Commerce

Contact:

Carmen Lopez

New Media New Marketing, Inc/

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

carmen@doralchamber.com

3054777600

Where:

Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Center

2900 NW 112th Ave

Unit 1

Doral, FL 33172

