South Florida police go pink in October

Not to be too provocative, but breast cancer sucks! It’s scary, treatment is rigorous, it takes a toll on our bodies, our emotions, and on our loved ones – and anyone can get it, even men.

For American women, however, breast cancer is actually the second most common cause of cancer death. As sad as that is, this statistic shouldn’t shock you – especially considering that doctors expect to diagnose 266,000 invasive and 63,000 non-invasive types of breast cancer in the U.S. in 2018 alone.

With so many people being affected, it’s no surprise that most everyone knows of a breast cancer victim. Perhaps it’s a relative. Maybe it’s a teacher or a close friend or colleague. Maybe, just maybe, it’s you.

But regardless who has had it, the disease impacts all of us, making Breast Cancer Awareness Month an important time here in South Florida.

Every year, this month-long initiative packs the month of October with important and fun filled events such as 5K runs, free mammogram drives, charity galas, pink shirt campaigns, motivational speeches, and even glowing pink buildings.

And leading the way is the color pink, the designated color selected to help keep awareness and fundraising for research in the spotlight.

Real Cops Wear Pink

In keeping with this tradition, South Florida law enforcement officers from Miami-Dade County all the way to Key West are leading the charge with numerous fundraising events, charities, educational initiatives, and sponsorships of their own. These initiatives are aimed at boosting awareness of breast cancer prevention and raising money for breast cancer organizations committed to helping researchers find a cure.

“In both our personal and professional lives, it’s hard to find an officer who hasn’t been impacted by breast cancer in some way,” says Steadman Stahl, President of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association (DCPBA).

“It’s just an awful disease. As law enforcement officers, we’ve dedicated our careers to protecting our families, friends and neighbors, and we would be doing them a major disservice by not helping in this fight, too.”

And fight, they will. Cops in neighborhoods all over South Florida are being seen wearing pink police badges and pink patches. Residents will also spot limited edition pink police cars cruising the streets, while the Miami Beach Police headquarters will glow with bright pink LED lights, every night in October.

Putting their money where their mouth is, Hammocks District officers are selling “Breast Cancer Awareness Challenge Coins” ($15 each or two for $25) to benefit both the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

And not to be outdone, led by its new Executive Board, the Dade County Police Benevolent Association will also do its part by sponsoring the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Marlins Park on October 27 and by selling pink “Arrest Breast Cancer” shirts to help raise awareness.

“Much like the men and women of law enforcement, when the South Florida community comes together, it has the power to make magic,” Stahl continued.

“In this case, that magic is the gift of life. Raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research can, and will, make a difference. It’s why, along with knowing someone who’s suffered from breast cancer, many of us can make an even more powerful claim: We know a breast cancer survivor.”

For information on how South Florida police are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018, or to lend a hand, follow the Dade County Police Benevolent Association on Facebook, Instagram (@dadecountypba) or Twitter (@dadecountypba).