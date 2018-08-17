StartUp Doral Presents: Acquisition or Retention: Which is best for your business?

Thursday September 6, 2018| 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20. constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07eflmhbfx52f48adb&llr= niazh9cab

What is Acquisition?

The strategy on working to get new customers in the door. Most strategies don’t give you a way to track how effective your advertising is in relation to your investment, i.e. direct mailers, flyers, ads.

What is retention?

The strategy of working to retain your customers, so that they come back more often and spend more on average.

Topics:

1) Acquisition vs Retention: Differences

2) Dive into Acquisition: Examples and what an effective strategy looks like

3) Dive into Retention: Examples and what an effective strategy looks like

4) Why having both strategies in place is why your business will grow to surpass your goals

5) Conclusion & Questions

IDEAL FOR:

Business Owners

Business Consultants

Marketing Managers

Advertising Professionals & Agencies Business

Marketing Students

Innovation Managers

Bloggers

Retailers

Social Media Managers

Get to know our speaker:

Jean Marco Bendezu

FIVESTARS

(305) 519-5123

jeanmarco@fivestars.com

The “StartUp Doral” workshops are offered free of charge through a partnership between the Doral Chamber of Commerce, the City of Doral and local area businesses, on the first Thursday of the month. Workshops are held at the Doral Government Center, 8401 NW 53rd Terrace 33166

Doral Government Center

8401 NW 53rd Terr

Doral, FL 33166

