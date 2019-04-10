Students in Downtown Doral paint mural in solidarity with the Venezuelan community

Students from Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School (DDCES) and Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) recently painted a mural at the entrance of DDCES to show solidarity with the Venezuelan community.

The “Juntos Por Venezuela,” or “Together for Venezuela” mural was designed by the art teachers and students. The artpiece depicted a large fist that emerges out of the Venezuelan flag, serving as a symbol of strength against oppression. The students portrayed their expression of unity and peace for Venezuela on the mural by placing eight stars across the middle, one of which is fading to black, and purple peace doves surrounding the top.

“At Downtown Doral Charter Schools, we are focused on ensuring that are students are engaged, global citizens. However, this ongoing unrest is closer to us as we have a good amount of families that are either from Venezuela or come from countries that have dealt with similar political situations,” said Jeannette Acevedo-Isenberg, Head of School for DDCES and DDCUS. “We are grateful to our dedicated parents and inspiring art teachers for helping to bring this mural to life. Most of all, we’re very proud of our students for expressing themselves in this show of support amidst unrest and conflict.”

DDCES and DDCUS students are part of an award-winning, dual- language curriculum and bicultural/bilingual education.

