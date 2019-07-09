SuViche opens new location at CityPlace Doral

SuViche, the award-winning Japanese and Peruvian restaurant concept, has opened its latest location in South Florida at CityPlace Doral. Adding to the destination’s impressive roster of upscale dining options, SuViche brings a unique combination of sushi rolls, ceviche and other sautéed Peruvian specialties, as well as the city’s first Pisco Bar.

The new Doral eatery marks the brand’s latest location in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, with other restaurants located in Wynwood, Brickell, Miami Beach, Marlins Park, and Fort Lauderdale.

Since its launch in 2010, SuViche has been at the forefront of culinary innovation that has been a pioneer in the rise in popularity of Peruvian cuisine in South Florida.

The one-of-a-kind concept integrates the best of fast casual with full-service dining to create a unique experience for guests. The decadent menu was conceptualized by award-winning Peruvian Chef Jaime Pesaque, and creates a healthy and affordable dining option with a unique spin.

“We are very excited to bring SuViche to Doral. It’s an amazing community, which has welcomed us with open arms. We think everyone will really love this restaurant,” says Director of Marketing for SuViche Hospitality Group Sebastian Stahl.

“In addition to the same great food, we have some really fun design features such as the swings at the lounge area and a communal table, a self-ordering kiosk phone booth, a canchita corn machine and beautiful artwork,” he added.

“CityPlace Doral is more than a place to live, work and shop – it’s a destination for serious foodies,” said Steve Patterson, President and CEO of Related Development. “SuViche is a fresh and exciting addition to CityPlace Doral’s robust list of culinary concepts that appeals to a wide variety of palettes.”

Located at 450 Northwest 83rd Avenue Suite 148, SuViche at CityPlace Doral offers a variety of activations and specials, including happy hour every day from 3 to 7 p.m. SuViche’s Pisco Bar features over 15 homemade Pisco infusions with fresh herbs, fruits and spices, in addition to a full bar and wide selection of craft draft beers, imported sakes, and wines.

In addition to an expansive food and drink menu, the space is beautifully outfitted with swinging chairs and colorful décor.

For information on SuViche, visit www.suviche.com. To learn more about CityPlace Doral, visit http://www.cityplacedoral.com.

About SuViche Hospitality Group

With more than 65 years of combined experience, SuViche Hospitality Group has shown proven success with concepts in the United States and abroad including SuViche, Novecento, and Chifa.

About CityPlace Doral

Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a mixed-use complex opening in early 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral, the project features 250,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 40 dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations as well as 850 luxury residences.

About The Related Group:

The Related Group is Florida’s leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country’s largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception in 1979, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 90,000 condominium and apartment residences.