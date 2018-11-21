Main Street Players presents their next Spanish language production Te Juro Juana, Que Tengo Ganas by Emilio Carballido. In a small Mexican town at the beginning of the 20th century, the characters are living in a repressive society that attempts to control their natural impulses towards love and sex and dictate their moral conduct. Juana is a woman who is fiercely determined to break free of the stereotypes imposed on women by defying her father and ignoring the gossip of the people who are judging her every action. The show is directed by Alejandro Milián, and the production manager is Isaac Polanco. The cast is as follows:

Juana: Silvia de Esteban

Diógenes: Carlos Rapolla

Inés: Vanessa Tamayo

Serafina: Margie Marchant

Evangelina: Johana Castaño

Librado: Luis Acosta

Estanfor: Felipe Mora

Although the performance is entirely in Spanish, an English-language synopsis will be provided in the program.

The show runs November 30 through December 16, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 5 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, and $25 for students, seniors, and military personnel. Theatre League/Industry tickets are $20 with i.d. at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes before showtime.

Main Street Playhouse 6766 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014 305-558-3737