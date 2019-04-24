Teen Organizes Special Olympics Golf Tournament at Trump National Doral – Minnie’s Birdies for Buddies APRIL 28th

What: Minnie Rosenblum, a junior at NSU University School has organized “Minnie’s Birdies for Buddies” Golf Tournament pairing Special Olympics golfers with partners to raise money for Special Olympics Florida-Broward.

14 Senior Olympics golfers will be paired with 14 high school students from Belen Jesuit Prep School, Cypress Bay High School and the University School. Each team consists of one golfer with intellectual disabilities and a golfer without intellectual disabilities. Partners serve as coaches and mentors. Prizes will be awarded to players as well as check of $4500 to Special Olympics Florida raised by Minnie.

Activity: The golf tournament is a 9-hole alternate shot team play and is designed to give the Special Olympics golfer an opportunity to play under the guidance of a partner whose ability and knowledge of golf is more advanced.

Where: Red Tiger Golf Course at Trump National Doral, 4400 NW 87 Ave., Doral 33178

When: Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:00 p.m.(shotgun)-4:30 p.m. (award presentation approximately 4:30)