Texas de Brazil Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Throwback Prices

Fans of fine dining rejoice! Award-winning churrascaria, Texas de Brazil celebrates its 20th anniversary by offering its original pricing from way back in 1998. For the next couple of days you can enjoy the elevated dining experience at a bargain price of $28.50 per adult for the regular dinner menu. This includes Texas de Brazil’s full, rodizio-style menu which is available from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9. Children ages six to 12 dine for $14.25; kids three to five dine for $5 and those under three dine for free.

We’re talking an elaborate spread that includes 16 perfectly grilled prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage cooked the way gauchos have done it for centuries: over an open flame using natural wood charcoal, served to your desired temperature, table side.

After sampling more than 50 menu items on the salad bar, including seafood, sushi, creamy lobster bisque, coconut curry cod and imported cheeses, use your red and green card to let the gauchos know when you’d like some meat (or when you need a break). The coconut cream pie and the mile-high carrot cake are also crowd-pleasers. Service is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely attentive. Also featured is an extensive award-winning wine list and a full bar.

This fantastic promotion takes place only on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9 so you’d better hurry. Bon Apetit!

For more information, visit: https://texasdebrazil.com.