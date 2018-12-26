“The Importance of Tax-Planning in the 21st Century” by Gables Bookkeeping

FREE WORKSHOP

January 23th, 2018 | 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20. constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07efu9glce5ab51096&llr= niazh9cab

The Impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

a.Personal and business deductions, exemptions, credits, and new tax-bracket efficiencies Tax Preparation versus Tax Planning

a. The major differences between tax preparation and tax-planning can enhance retained earnings & profitability

III. The Three (3) Financial Tax Buckets

a. A clear description and understanding of the Taxable Bucket, the Tax- Deferred Bucket, and the Tax-Free Bucket are explained in detail

How to Achieve a Tax-Free Retirement Life

a. The importance of formulating a Customized Tax-Preferred Retirement Blueprint and its efficiency in mitigating the Fatal Four (4) Q & A

Workshop by:

Bert Salazar

CFEI, CTP, LUTCF Presented by Gales Bookkeeping BIO

Retirement Strategist (28 years)

United States Marine (1st Marine Division Camp Pendleton, CA)

Boston State College and Nova Southeastern University – Accounting, Economics, and Finance

Former Registered Principal Global Fortune 500 Company

Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) – Certified Tax Preparer (CTP)

Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF)

Married 34 years; 2 Daughters, ages 30 and 26

Resides in Coral Gables, Florida

For more Information: Michael Artigas, President Gables Bookkeeping 1825 Ponce de Leon Blvd. #526 (305) 219-3027

When

Wednesday, January 23, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM EST

Where

Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Room

2900 NW 112TH AVE

Unit 1

Doral, FL 33172

Contact

Michael Artigas

Gables Bookkeeping

(305) 219-3027

