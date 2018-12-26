FREE WORKSHOP
January 23th, 2018 | 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.
- The Impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
a.Personal and business deductions, exemptions, credits, and new tax-bracket efficiencies
- Tax Preparation versus Tax Planning
a. The major differences between tax preparation and tax-planning can enhance retained earnings & profitability
III. The Three (3) Financial Tax Buckets
a. A clear description and understanding of the Taxable Bucket, the Tax- Deferred Bucket, and the Tax-Free Bucket are explained in detail
- How to Achieve a Tax-Free Retirement Life
a. The importance of formulating a Customized Tax-Preferred Retirement Blueprint and its efficiency in mitigating the Fatal Four (4)
- Q & A
Workshop by:
Bert Salazar
CFEI, CTP, LUTCF Presented by Gales Bookkeeping BIO
Retirement Strategist (28 years)
United States Marine (1st Marine Division Camp Pendleton, CA)
Boston State College and Nova Southeastern University – Accounting, Economics, and Finance
Former Registered Principal Global Fortune 500 Company
Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) – Certified Tax Preparer (CTP)
Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF)
Married 34 years; 2 Daughters, ages 30 and 26
Resides in Coral Gables, Florida
For more Information: Michael Artigas, President Gables Bookkeeping 1825 Ponce de Leon Blvd. #526 (305) 219-3027
When
Wednesday, January 23, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM EST
Add to Calendar
Where
Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Room
2900 NW 112TH AVE
Unit 1
Doral, FL 33172
Contact
Michael Artigas
Gables Bookkeeping
(305) 219-3027
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.
Be the first to comment on "“The Importance of Tax-Planning in the 21st Century” by Gables Bookkeeping"