“The Importance of Tax-Planning in the 21st Century” by Gables Bookkeeping

By: Community News |December 26, 2018

FREE WORKSHOP
January 23th, 2018 | 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efu9glce5ab51096&llr=niazh9cab

  1. The Impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
    a.Personal and business deductions, exemptions,  credits,  and  new   tax-bracket efficiencies
  2. Tax Preparation versus Tax Planning
    a. The major differences between tax preparation and  tax-planning  can enhance retained earnings &  profitability

III. The Three (3) Financial Tax Buckets
  a. A clear description and understanding of the Taxable Bucket, the  Tax- Deferred Bucket, and the Tax-Free Bucket are explained in detail

  1. How to Achieve a Tax-Free Retirement Life
    a. The importance of formulating a Customized Tax-Preferred  Retirement Blueprint and its efficiency in mitigating the Fatal Four  (4)
  2. Q & A

Workshop by:
Bert Salazar  

CFEI, CTP, LUTCF Presented by Gales Bookkeeping BIO

Retirement Strategist (28 years)
United States Marine (1st Marine Division Camp Pendleton, CA)
Boston State College and Nova Southeastern University – Accounting, Economics, and Finance
Former Registered Principal Global Fortune 500 Company
Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI) – Certified Tax Preparer (CTP)
Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF)
Married 34 years; 2 Daughters, ages 30 and 26
Resides in Coral Gables, Florida

For more Information: Michael Artigas, President Gables Bookkeeping 1825 Ponce de Leon Blvd. #526 (305) 219-3027

When

Wednesday, January 23, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM EST
Where                                                                  

Doral Chamber of Commerce Training Room
2900 NW 112TH AVE
Unit 1
Doral, FL 33172

Contact

Michael Artigas
Gables Bookkeeping
(305) 219-3027

