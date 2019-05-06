The new DADE COUNTY Police Benevolent Association

Although it’s hard to believe we are almost halfway through 2019, we are proud to report that our organization continues to grow in many ways. With that growth comes the important task of not only staying true to our mission of pursuing a better work environment for our members, but to also build relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve.

Here at the Dade County Police Benevolent Association, we’ve made it a point to create a new schedule of programming for officers and South Florida residents alike. That’s right; while our members, their benefits and general workplace environment remain our top priority, we work hard to really connect with our members and our communities as well.

To do that, we have made significant strides in planning and participating in public and private events that our members and community may participate in. With events like our annual gala, St. Michaels event, various charity events, educational classes, information sessions, domino and fishing tournaments, it is our goal to continually strive to build upon these and provide more events to come.

Our most sought-after event of the year will no doubt be the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Awards Gala, on Saturday, May 18th, at the Trump National Doral. This will truly be a night to reflect and remember as we are proud to announce our keynote speaker is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Governor will address a sold out audience of officers and their families, state and local government leaders, members of the judiciary and citizens that have come together to pay homage to South Florida law enforcement, including those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our communities.

Another highly anticipated South Florida event is our Saltwater Fishing Tournament where you can grab your fishing buddies, hop in a boat and compete against other teams and the chance to share over $5,000 in prizes.

We also host two annual PBA Dominoes Tournaments, the “Support Our Police” Motorcycle Ride & Rally, our month-long Fallen Officer Tribute every September and our St. Michael’s Day mass and celebration where we pray for protection of our officers that serve to protect us every day and the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

The majority of our work throughout the year and the proceeds raised with these events benefits our Love Fund, Inc.: a federally-recognized 501 (c)(3) charitable organization we created to support the families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

As a union organization, our focus is member driven and being able to give back to the community and our members when possible. Every year, we offer college scholarships to children of active PBA members who are part or fulltime college students. We also host a monthly Heart Bill Informational Session for officers and all first responders in South Florida with high blood pressure and heart related issues. During these sessions, we invite industry experts to come to our office in Doral to discuss this bill and demonstrate how to obtain more financial support for their illness and to better perform their job.

Additionally, we host supervisory prep courses for officers who need to pass promotional exams. We give bargaining units access to our event hall for special events, retirements and meetings. We sponsor events for local politicians and neighboring organizations. Lastly, we host and participate in award ceremonies and other charitable events that support our core mission of providing a better work environment for our members and to better our relationships with the communities we serve.

In all that we do at the Dade County Police Benevolent Association, our focus remains on one thing, our people. And whether we’re working hard on their behalf, helping or participating in an event for them, there is simply nothing more important than our membership and our community, our people. After all, we are all in this together.

Until next time stay safe and stay informed.

For more information about the Dade County PBA, or to find out more about our events, follow us on social media at @dadecountypba or visit www.dcpba.org.