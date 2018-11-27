The Doral Chamber of Commerce and the City of Doral Present:

StartUp Doral Series

FREE WORKSHOP

December 6th, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan is a bold infrastructure program of projects that will significantly improve transportation mobility in Miami-Dade County and the South Florida region. The SMART Plan will promote economic growth and job creation, as well as increase the region’s international competitiveness. The Plan will expand transit options in Miami-Dade County along six critical corridors:

Beach Corridor East-West Corridor Kendall Corridor North Corridor Northeast Corridor South Corridor

Join us as we introduce the Transportation Planning Organization’s Executive Director Aileen Bouclé as she explains the SMART Plan and attends to all your questions and concerns about the future of the Plan!

When

Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST

Where

Doral Government Center

8401 NW 53rd Terr

Doral, FL 33166

Contact

David Palomino

Doral Chamber of Commerce & City of Doral

305-477-7600 ext. 400

david@doralchamber.com