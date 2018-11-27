The Doral Chamber of Commerce and the City of Doral Present:
StartUp Doral Series
FREE WORKSHOP
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.
December 6th, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan is a bold infrastructure program of projects that will significantly improve transportation mobility in Miami-Dade County and the South Florida region. The SMART Plan will promote economic growth and job creation, as well as increase the region’s international competitiveness. The Plan will expand transit options in Miami-Dade County along six critical corridors:
- Beach Corridor
- East-West Corridor
- Kendall Corridor
- North Corridor
- Northeast Corridor
- South Corridor
Join us as we introduce the Transportation Planning Organization’s Executive Director Aileen Bouclé as she explains the SMART Plan and attends to all your questions and concerns about the future of the Plan!
Speaker:
TBD
When
Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST
Where
Doral Government Center
8401 NW 53rd Terr
Doral, FL 33166
Contact
David Palomino
Doral Chamber of Commerce & City of Doral
305-477-7600 ext. 400
david@doralchamber.com
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.
constantcontact.com/register/ event?oeidk= a07efvcy90u6a25d7e4&llr= niazh9cab&showPage=true
Be the first to comment on "The Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan"