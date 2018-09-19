Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Theater is Alive in Miami Lakes

By: Community News |September 19, 2018


Main Street Players presents Superior Donuts by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Letts. Arthur Przybyszewski owns a decrepit donut shop in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago. Franco Wicks, a black teenager who is his only employee, wants to change the shop for the better. This comedy-drama explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship. The show is directed by Danny Nieves, and the production manager is Dennis Lyzniak. The cast is as follows:

Arthur Przybyszewski: John Dalton

Franco Wicks: Roderick Randle

Max Tarasov: Joel Kolker

Luther Flynn: Fernando Guillen

Lady Boyle: Joanne Marsic

Officer Randy Osteen: Laurie Tanner

Officer James Bailey: Leo Jasper Davis

Kevin Magee: David Gonzalez

Kiril: Danilo Rocha

Superior Donuts runs September 28 thru October 21, except September 30, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There is a show Thursday, October 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, seniors(62+), and military personnel. Theatre League members/Industry $20 with I.D. presented at door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the box office 60 minutes before show time. For more information contact Danny Nieves at 305-909-3256.

Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

*