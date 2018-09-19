Theater is Alive in Miami Lakes



Main Street Players presents Superior Donuts by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Letts. Arthur Przybyszewski owns a decrepit donut shop in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago. Franco Wicks, a black teenager who is his only employee, wants to change the shop for the better. This comedy-drama explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship. The show is directed by Danny Nieves, and the production manager is Dennis Lyzniak. The cast is as follows:

Arthur Przybyszewski: John Dalton Franco Wicks: Roderick Randle Max Tarasov: Joel Kolker Luther Flynn: Fernando Guillen Lady Boyle: Joanne Marsic Officer Randy Osteen: Laurie Tanner Officer James Bailey: Leo Jasper Davis Kevin Magee: David Gonzalez Kiril: Danilo Rocha

Superior Donuts runs September 28 thru October 21, except September 30, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There is a show Thursday, October 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, seniors(62+), and military personnel. Theatre League members/Industry $20 with I.D. presented at door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the box office 60 minutes before show time. For more information contact Danny Nieves at 305-909-3256.

Main Street Playhouse 6766 Main Street Miami Lakes, FL 33014