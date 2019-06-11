Wawa store coming to Doral

Wawa recently opened three locations in South Florida with next one coming to Doral at 33rd St. and 87th Avenue at the former site of Tony Roma’s.

Wawa stores in South Florida are not your typical Wawa as they have enhanced their menu options with items enjoyed by our Latin population.

Lots of folks were in town from Wawa Pennsylvania to celebrate the openings including Wawa Treasurer who also serves on the Wawa Foundation board and shared with this writer the many initiative Wawa is doing already in Miami to make a positive impact with local schools.