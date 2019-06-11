Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Wawa store coming to Doral

By: Gloria Burns |June 11, 2019

Community Newspapers Gloria Burns with Wawa mascot and Jared Culotta, Wawa Treasurer, at grand opening of one of Wawa’s new locations in South Florida.

Wawa recently opened three locations in South Florida with next one coming to Doral at 33rd St. and 87th Avenue at the former site of Tony Roma’s.

Wawa stores in South Florida are not your typical Wawa as they have enhanced their menu options with items enjoyed by our Latin population.

Lots of folks were in town from Wawa Pennsylvania to celebrate the openings including Wawa Treasurer who also serves on the Wawa Foundation board and shared with this writer the many initiative Wawa is doing already in Miami to make a positive impact with local schools.

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

