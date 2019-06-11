World Soccer Lounge featured at Miami International Mall

Miami International Mall invites the community to watch the Women’s World Cup Games & Copa America Matches now through Sunday, July 7, during mall hours. Taking place in the center’s World Soccer Lounge, soccer fans can catch a glimpse of the 52 Women’s World Cup matches and 26 Copa America Matches featuring top-ranked competitors Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

While qualifying teams from all around the world compete for the coveted cups in France and Brazil, South Floridians can watch their favorite teams go head-to-head at an exclusive Viewing Lounge located next to Macy’s Men’s, which will be stylishly set-up for mall visitors to take a break and watch their favorite teams face off for the World Cup and the Copa America titles. During match times, viewers can enjoy comfortable seating while the exciting games are streamed on a big screen TV, as well as food and beverage delivery by mall tenants.

The Miami International Mall viewing lounge offers mall regulars, soccer fans and local and international visitors an exclusive game watching experience they can’t find anywhere else! The viewing lounge is sponsored by Aliss.

