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The City of Doral invites residents and visitors to celebrate the start of the holiday season at its annual Park & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Downtown Doral Park.

Presented by Downtown Doral, this beloved community tradition will illuminate Downtown Doral Park and the Doral Government Center with festive holiday lights, officially kicking off the season in the heart of the City. The free event will feature an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities, holiday entertainment, and seasonal experiences throughout Downtown Doral Park and the Doral Cultural Arts Center.

At the Doral Cultural Arts Center, visitors can explore A Christmas Taste Around the World on the rooftop, where they can enjoy complimentary dessert samples representing eight countries and discover international holiday flavors, with signature cocktails available for purchase.

On the first floor, families can step into Santa’s Toy Workshop, where children can decorate their own wooden toy, write a letter to Santa, decorate a Christmas tree-shaped cookie, and explore an exhibit showcasing the creative submissions from the City’s Holiday Card Contest.

Guests will also have the opportunity to capture a special holiday memory with Santa Claus! This festive photo experience is proudly sponsored by Doral College. Photo prints will be available for $10 each, with tickets available for purchase in advance at CityofDoral.Eventbrite.com.

Meanwhile, at Downtown Doral Park, families can hop aboard the Holiday Train, proudly sponsored by Florida Blue, enjoy interactive Christmas-themed outdoor games, create personalized wooden ornaments to take home, and have fun transforming themselves into Naughty or Nice Elves!

The highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree and surrounding park, creating a festive setting for residents and visitors to enjoy. The celebration will also feature live performances and holiday entertainment throughout the evening.

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. Free parking will be available at the Doral Government Center, located at 8401 NW 53rd Terrace.