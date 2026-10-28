City of Doral Shares G20 Summit Preparations, Anticipated Community Impacts and Public Safety Updates

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Mayor Christi Fraga hosted a press conference today at the Doral Government Center to share important updates on the City’s preparations for the 2026 G20 Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 14–15 in Doral.

Joining Mayor Fraga were Doral Police Chief Matthew Castillo, Miami-Dade County School Board Member Danny Espino, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph “Sonny” Berrios of the United States Secret Service, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The officials addressed anticipated community impacts, public safety preparations, school operations, and steps residents and businesses can take ahead of the Summit.

“Hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit is a defining moment for Doral, Miami-Dade County, and South Florida, and a reflection of how far we’ve come as a thriving international destination for business, innovation, culture, and opportunity,” said Mayor Christi Fraga. “With extraordinary opportunity comes extraordinary responsibility. We are prepared, we are working together, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and successful Summit. But being ready also means ensuring our residents, families, and businesses are informed and prepared.”

What Residents and Businesses Can Expect

The Summit will bring world leaders and international delegations to South Florida, along with an extensive security operation involving federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

While the Summit is scheduled for December 14–15, some security-related activity and traffic impacts may begin as early as December 10.

The City shared the following information to help the community plan ahead:

Traffic and Road Closures: Significant traffic impacts are expected near the Summit venue, particularly along NW 87th Avenue and NW 36 th Street. Road closures, detours, security checkpoints, and access restrictions are anticipated. Specific details will be shared as plans are finalized and security considerations permit.

Significant traffic impacts are expected near the Summit venue, particularly along NW 87th Avenue and NW 36 Street. Road closures, detours, security checkpoints, and access restrictions are anticipated. Specific details will be shared as plans are finalized and security considerations permit. Doral Central Park: The park is scheduled to be closed to the public December 11–16 to accommodate Summit-related operations. Affected recreational programming will be relocated to other City parks to minimize disruptions.

The park is scheduled to be closed to the public December 11–16 to accommodate Summit-related operations. Affected recreational programming will be relocated to other City parks to minimize disruptions. Business Operations: Businesses in affected areas are encouraged to plan ahead and consider allowing employees to work remotely during the Summit, where possible. To help facilitate these arrangements, the City has made available a downloadable letter that employees can share with their employers explaining the anticipated impacts and encouraging remote work during the affected dates. The letter is available at www.cityofdoral.com/g20 .

Businesses in affected areas are encouraged to plan ahead and consider allowing employees to work remotely during the Summit, where possible. To help facilitate these arrangements, the City has made available a downloadable letter that employees can share with their employers explaining the anticipated impacts and encouraging remote work during the affected dates. The letter is available at . Travel Recommendations: Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid affected areas, limit nonessential travel, and allow additional time for necessary trips during Summit operations.

The City will continue sharing updates as additional information becomes available.

Doral Police Outlines Security Preparations and Unveils New Mobile Command Center

Doral Police Chief Matthew Castillo provided an overview of the Department’s preparations, including civil disturbance training, position-specific officer training, tabletop exercises, traffic control training, and coordination with partnering law enforcement agencies.

“Our priority is keeping our residents, businesses, and visitors safe, while minimizing disruptions as much as possible,” said Chief Matthew Castillo. “Our officers will be prepared, visible, and ready to act when necessary to protect our community.”

Chief Castillo also emphasized the importance of following law enforcement instructions, respecting security perimeters, and avoiding restricted areas. Threats to public safety or interference with law enforcement operations will not be tolerated.

Following the press conference, the Doral Police Department unveiled its new Mobile Command Center, equipped with advanced communications and technology to support real-time coordination, resource management, and emergency response.

The unit will be positioned near the Summit venue to assist Doral Police and partnering agencies during security operations. It will also serve as an ongoing resource for the Department during future emergencies, major events, and other public safety operations.

School Operations During the Summit

Miami-Dade County School Board Member Danny Espino addressed anticipated impacts to local schools and families during the Summit.

According to an official Miami-Dade County Public Schools memorandum issued October 26, the District has been approved to offer a virtual instructional option on December 14 and 15 for seven Doral-area public schools: Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center, J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center, John I. Smith K-8 Center, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy, Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy, and Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School.

The District is also coordinating transportation adjustments, instructional arrangements, attendance requirements, and potential impacts on before- and after-school programs. Additional guidance will be communicated directly to affected school communities.

The City has also received confirmations from local charter and private schools regarding their plans for December 14–15. Downtown Doral Charter Schools, Doral Academy Elementary, Middle, and High School, and Shelton Academy will provide virtual instruction, while Divine Savior Academy will suspend classes entirely. Families attending other charter or private schools are encouraged to contact their schools directly to confirm their schedules.

Parents and guardians should continue monitoring official school communications for additional information.

Federal Security Coordination

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph “Sonny” Berrios of the United States Secret Service highlighted the strong collaboration underway among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and secure Summit.

Berrios also reported that no threats related to the Summit have been identified to date, while emphasizing that agencies will continue working closely together and monitoring potential security concerns as preparations move forward.

Community Town Halls and Staying Informed

The City will host two community town halls to provide additional information and answer questions from residents and businesses.

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Doral Central Park

Saturday, November 14, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Doral Legacy Park

Residents and businesses are encouraged to register for Doral Alerts to receive important notifications regarding traffic disruptions, public safety advisories, and other community impacts.

For the latest updates, visit www.cityofdoral.com/g20 and follow @cityofdoral and @doralpd on Instagram.

The City will continue working with its law enforcement partners to keep the community informed as preparations move forward.