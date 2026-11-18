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The City of Doral celebrated the swearing-in of Councilwoman Maureen Porras (Seat 2) and Councilman Peter Espinosa (Seat 4) during a ceremony held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Doral Government Center.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a new term for Councilwoman Porras, who was reelected to continue serving the Doral community, and the first term of Councilman Espinosa, who joins the City Council as a newly elected official.

The event brought together elected officials, community leaders, family members, and residents to commemorate this important milestone in the City’s leadership.

Both Councilmembers took their oaths of office and addressed attendees, reaffirming their commitment to public service and the Doral community. Mayor Christi Fraga delivered closing remarks, highlighting the importance of collaboration and continued progress for the City.

The evening concluded with a reception where attendees had the opportunity to congratulate the Councilmembers and celebrate alongside their families and the community.

For more information about the City of Doral and its elected officials, visit www.cityofdoral.com.

Event photos

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