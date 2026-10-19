Doral Dressed Up. The Kids Came First

Doral TribuneGrant MillerDoral Dressed Up. The Kids Came FirstBy Grant Miller, PublisherOctober 19, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleMaria Elvira Salazar | PHOTOSNext articleEveryone Thinks They’re a Nonprofit. They’re Not | Miami Autism DadGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesMaking Miami Podcast en Español: Josie Entrevista a Gustavo Garagorry, Candidato al Concejo de DoralOctober 19, 2026Doral on the Rise! Mayor Christi Fraga Reveals the City’s Progress and What’s NextOctober 16, 2026Big conversations about the future of Miami International Airport (MIA)!October 14, 2026City of Doral Economic Summit Brings Together 280+ Leaders to Advance Trade, Logistics and Regional GrowthOctober 13, 2026