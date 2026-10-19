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TUES, OCT 20, 2026MIAMI, FL73°
Doral TribuneGrant Miller

Doral Dressed Up. The Kids Came First

By Grant Miller, Publisher
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Grant Miller, Publisher

Grant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.com

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