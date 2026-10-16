Doral on the Rise! Mayor Christi Fraga Reveals the City’s Progress and What’s Next

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A vision for progress, safety, and a stronger future! Mayor Christi Fraga delivered the 2026 State of the City Address on October 15 at Trump National Doral, highlighting major achievements and the city’s future.

From a reported 60% reduction in overall crime to improvements in public safety and community development, Mayor Fraga outlined Doral’s accomplishments while addressing economic concerns and challenges facing local families.

With Doral preparing to welcome the G20 Summit in December 2026, the city is positioning itself for an even bigger role on the global stage.

Watch more at www.cnews.net

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