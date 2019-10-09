American Cancer Society ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk steps off Oct. 26

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Miami will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Marlins Park in Miami.

These events aim to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year.

Registration for this noncompetitive, inspirational event begins at 7 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 9 a.m.

Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide. Last year, over 41,000 walkers between Miami and Fort Lauderdale events helped to raise more than $1.2 million dollars.

In 2018, ACS staff helped guide more than 34,000 cancer patients through every step of their journey as they moved through the health care system, including helping with insurance problems, referring them to ACS and other local services, assisting caregivers and addressing obstacles to care.

“Because of the determination of Making Strides supporters, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction,” said Arleen Uria-Speed, executive director of the American Cancer Society in Miami.

“At the event, communities embrace a bittersweet mix of purpose – celebrating survivorship and paying meaningful tributes to loved ones lost. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by breast cancer.”

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and to get involved, contact: Brittany Perets at 786-753-6192 or visit www.MakingStridesWalk.org/miamifl.