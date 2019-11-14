Art and Nature Collide at the 2019 “Doral Art & Flowers Festival”

During Art Basel Week, Doral Legacy Park will be transformed into a modern and “Instagrammable” garden for the Doral Arts & Flowers Festival produced by Yola Guz and Ruben Consa, from the YOLA GUZ School of Floral Design. As the largest floral industry hub in the United States, the City of Doral is proud to sponsor the festival, now in it’s second year, to promote the local floral industry and raise awareness in the use of floral elements as an artistic medium.

The exhibit will be inaugurated with a ribbon cutting and opening gala, on December 6th at 6:00 p.m., with special appearances from the Mayor, City Council and participating artists. On December 7th, workshops will be available for kids interested in floral craft, and adults who want to learn how to make a floral bouquet and tips of the latest trends of events and floral design. The exhibit will culminate with an awards presentation on December 8th.

The impressive artistic compositions displayed are created by local florists and artists. Sculptural pieces of art created with flowers, plants and organic elements using unconventional materials such as steel, aluminum and wood will adorn the interior and exterior of the community center and park. This year’s event is engaging the community and its youth, by partnering with local schools to exhibit at the festival.

Ruben Consa is the imagination behind the festival, intended to promote flowers as art, as well as promoting Doral’s booming floral industry. Mr. Consa is an international floral designer and Doral resident who has been involved in the floral industry for over 30 years as a designer, flower shop owner, educator, commentator, consultant and promoter of floral products. Since 1989, he has been an active member of the American Institute of Designers of Flowers (AIFD), an organization of about 2,000 members worldwide dedicated to the highest standards of professionalism through education of floral design. Mr. Consa has hosted floral shows in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.

In the latter part of 2010, with his wife Yola Guz, Mr. Consa established the School of Floral Design Yola Guz in Miami, Florida. The Yola Guz School is now the leading educational institution in South Florida where students are educated to become floral enterprise design, operation, creation professionals.

For more details, please see attached event flyer and visit www.doralartandflowers.com

WHAT: Doral Art & Flowers Festival WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2019 6:00 pm (Ribbon Cutting & Opening Gala) Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. (Workshops) Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. (Workshops & Awards Ceremony) WHERE: Doral Legacy Park, 11400 NW 82nd St, Doral, FL 33178