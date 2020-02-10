Carvana debuts 24th Car Vending Machine in Doral

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., recently unveiled its 24th Car Vending Machine, in Miami-Dade County.

Carvana’s newest Car Vending Machine stands eight stories high and holds 27 vehicles, offering car buyers a memorable, customer-centric pickup experience. Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup of their vehicle.

Customers who choose Car Vending Machine pickup are greeted by a Customer Advocate, receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process, then get an immersive, one-of-a-kind view of their vehicle descending the all-glass tower.

All Carvana vehicles come with a 7seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to live with their vehicle for a week, whether it is installing car seats or seeing how it handles on the highway. Every Carvana vehicle is also Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, also can skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle — or schedule a time for the customer to come to a Car Vending Machine — and give them a check, as soon as the next day.

“We launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Miami in 2016, and continue to grow our presence as this vibrant city continues to grow,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We are confident Miami area residents will enjoy the unique, one-of-a-kind experience our newest Car Vending Machine offers.”

The Miami Car Vending Machine is the fourth Carvana Car Vending Machine location in Florida and the 24th in the U.S., joining counterparts in Tennessee, Texas, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, California and Oklahoma.

Carvana’s Car Vending Machine is located at 2150 NW 117 Place in Doral, and open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

For more information on Carvana, visit www.carvana.com.