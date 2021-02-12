Chairman Diaz cuts ribbon on cutting-edge Hialeah Gardens Branch Library

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, joined by other officials from Miami-Dade County and Hialeah Gardens, cut the ribbon on Feb. 11 on the newly opened Hialeah Gardens Branch Library, a cutting-edge facility that offers something for everyone from booklovers to aspiring vocal artists.

Located in the City of Hialeah Gardens’ Westland Gardens Park complex, the 13,500-square-foot the library is more than 10 times the size of the library’s previous storefront location. In addition to its extensive book and audiovisual collections, the library features meeting and study rooms, an auditorium/multipurpose room for public use, and collaboration areas with digital screens/monitors with wireless connections, along with a beautiful outdoor plaza with a movie wall for patrons to enjoy free movie screenings and other outdoor programs.

The library’s showpiece is a one-of-a-kind YOUmedia Miami space, including a recording studio with the latest in audio and video equipment, podcasting, music, 3D printing, drones and more for teens 14 to 19 to learn and create.

“The new library’s unique offerings make it one of the gems of the Miami-Dade County library system, and its location makes it very convenient for residents to enjoy both recreational and library services all in one place,” Chairman Diaz said.