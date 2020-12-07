City of Doral is Awarded the Local IT Innovation of the Year Award

The City of Doral was awarded the 2020 Local Smart Award-Smart City Foundation, Local IT Innovation of the Year Award. Dell Technologies nominated the City of Doral for a GCN Government Innovation award, along with the Information Technology Department as a co-nominator. The awards recognize transformative technology that is reinventing the government mission.

The LocalSmart Awards, launched in 2019, it honors the individuals and projects that transform local government and make a difference in residents’ lives. These awards celebrate the achievements of those who work to make a lasting impact in the government IT community. The extensive nomination processes include more than 200 nominations across five categories: City Executive of the Year, County Executive of the Year, Cybersecurity Leader of the Year, Local IT Leader of the Year, and IT Innovation of the Year. After more than 350,000 votes are casted, voters choose 40 winners across the four categories and three cities selected for the IT Innovation of the Year Award.

“It is a great honor for the City of Doral to receive this award,” stated Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “Our City is committed to providing our residents and business partners with sustainable, reliable and efficient technology services, infrastructure and telecommunications. Receiving this award reinforces our efforts to continuously work for the betterment of those that we serve.”

The City of Doral was recognized for its Smart City strategy and reinvented the citizen experience and local business landscape in the city. Working with Dell Technologies to implement a modernized, hyperconverged infrastructure, the city has adopted over 40 percent of smart city technology measures identified by the National League of Cities in the last three years.