Codina Partners launches Downtown Doral App

User-friendly app provides safe and seamless shopping and dining experience for Downtown Doral community

Codina Partners, the real estate development, investment, and property management firm, announced today the launch of the Downtown Doral app that puts shopping, dining, events, and artful experiences at patron’s fingerprints. Now available for free download on both Apple and Google stores, the Downtown Doral app provides visitors and residents with an interactive map of the destination and exclusive promotions to Downtown Doral’s robust portfolio of dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

“We had been discussing an app for our community for quite some time now, and now with the popularity of our retail area and the activity and art on Main Street it was the right time to execute,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “Our initial roll out of the app also features promotions from several of our retailers for users who sign in. At Downtown Doral, city living is made beautifully simple, especially with our new app that allows users to learn about our community offering including the dining, shopping, art, and entertainment options.”

The approachable design makes the app easy to navigate and allows users to plan their visit safely and efficiently as part of Downtown Doral’s vision to integrate a fully contactless experience. Among the many key features are the following:

User-friendly maps with retail locations, parking spots, special event information and more

Information on each retail and dining partner

Access to exclusive promotions from of Downtown Doral’s restaurants and shops

Downtown Doral is a unique place in Miami that offers the joys of community and the excitement of culture. Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.