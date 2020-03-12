Commissioner Diaz celebrates new Dolphin flyover opening

Westbound residents and commuters using Northwest 12th Street to get on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) can now benefit from a new flyover that will significantly reduce congestion.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz joined other officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new flyover’s two new entrance ramps to westbound State Road 836 on March 12.

“This much needed new flyover with its two westbound entrance ramps will relieve congestion and cut commuters’ travel times. I’m thrilled to see it open,” Commissioner Diaz said.

Motorists can access the new flyover from westbound 12th Street by bearing left at Northwest 82nd Avenue. Southbound drivers on Northwest 82nd Avenue can access the flyover by turning right directly onto the ramp at 12th Street. The second ramp can be accessed from southbound Northwest 84th Avenue by crossing over 12th Street directly onto the ramp.

The already existing entrance ramps to westbound State Road 836 from northbound and southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will remain open.