Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Statement regarding businesses

“The uncertainty and pain coming from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is paralyzing millions of homes and businesses across Miami-Dade County. However, South Florida is known for its perseverance. Miami is our nation’s economic gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. We’re a community where chaos somewhere else has continuously grown our vibrant and diverse microcosm.

After ensuring the health and well-being of our neighbors, the number one issue for individuals across our nation is jobs: either finding one or keeping one. Our families need financial opportunities and stability following the impact of the devastating coronavirus. Small businesses are responsible for creating two out of every three new jobs in the United States. During this unprecedented time, relief is much needed for business owners, both large and small, to get back on their feet.

Thankfully, Congress passed Senator Marco Rubio’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is designed to get cash in the hands of suffering small businesses quickly, with less red tape and fewer guardrails than the SBA’s existing loan programs. It is intended to incentivize business owners to keep employees on payroll by offering businesses loan forgiveness. Essentially, it will immediately get cash in the hands of small and midsize businesses to keep Americans employed.

Miami-Dade County wouldn’t be what it is today without its small businesses. The very fabric of our community is woven in the heart and soul of entrepreneurship. Whether you own a restaurant, day care, auto repair shop, or a print shop, you bring opportunity and prosperity to fulfill the American Dream. Once we turn the page on this devastating chapter, I encourage each of you to visit small businesses to revitalize our local economy. Now more than ever, we must reignite the pioneering spirit of small businesses in these dark times.” – Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo