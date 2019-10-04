Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) released the following statement after hosting his annual Hispanic Heritage Event.

“Yesterday, I was joined by Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Vecchio and other community leaders to celebrate the diversity of our great nation and the significant contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States. I am grateful to represent a district that is 75% Hispanic, composed of business leaders, veterans, servicemen and women, humanitarian activists, and so many more. As Hispanic-Americans, we must ensure that the doors of opportunity remain wide open for upcoming generations so that they are able to seize the infinite opportunities available to all Americans. We also commend those who continue to demand freedom, human rights and basic liberties for those who suffer under tyranny in our hemisphere.”

